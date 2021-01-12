HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. 465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

