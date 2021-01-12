Nimiq (NIM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.44 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Nimiq has a market cap of $38.02 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,081.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.61 or 0.03085596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00396779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.16 or 0.01402992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.39 or 0.00626125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.74 or 0.00465768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00294233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00021256 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,888,307,727 coins and its circulating supply is 7,144,557,727 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.