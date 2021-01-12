DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Down 11.2% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00009613 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $490,439.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00111772 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00263291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00062602 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00062400 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

