Vitae (VITAE) One Day Volume Hits $1,743.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Vitae has traded up 1% against the dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $109.92 million and approximately $1,743.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $5.65 or 0.00016564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 201.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VITAEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.