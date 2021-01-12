Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 679,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 439,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Youdao in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of -0.36.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter valued at $290,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

