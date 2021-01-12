Knekted (KNT) Market Capitalization Tops $196,413.66

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 792.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Knekted has traded 588.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Knekted has a market capitalization of $196,413.66 and $6.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00382806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04313587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,135,388 coins. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

