Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE GGB remained flat at $$5.16 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,960,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,151. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 469,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

