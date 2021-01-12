Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.
Shares of NYSE GGB remained flat at $$5.16 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,960,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,151. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 469,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
