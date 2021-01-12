Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.0% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $6,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.42. 14,721,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

