Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 67.1% in December

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKILY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 91,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

