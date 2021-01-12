FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 86.0% in December

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the December 15th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FLIDF remained flat at $$37.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

