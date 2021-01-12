Short Interest in Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Drops By 76.5%

Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EPGNY remained flat at $$33.00 during trading on Tuesday. Epigenomics has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.
Epigenomics Company Profile
