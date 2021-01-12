Short Interest in Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Drops By 76.5%

Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPGNY remained flat at $$33.00 during trading on Tuesday. Epigenomics has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

Get Epigenomics alerts:

Epigenomics Company Profile

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercializing of proprietary products for the screening and diagnosis of cancer. It offers Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer; Epi proLung, a confirmatory test that aids in the diagnosis of lung cancer, Epi BiSKit, a kit for the preparation of purified, bisulfite-converted DNA and, HCCBloodTest, a blood test for cirrhotic patients at high-risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) The comapny was founded by Oliver Schacht, Christian Piepenbrock, Kurt Berlin, Jörn Walter, and Ivo Gut on April 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Epigenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epigenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.