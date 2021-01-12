MMOCoin (MMO) Market Cap Hits $70,917.68

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $70,917.68 and $11.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MMOCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 116,297,015 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,587,587 tokens. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.