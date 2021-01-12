YOU COIN 1-Day Volume Tops $986,738.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $986,738.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00379723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.93 or 0.04250923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.