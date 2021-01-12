LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.21. 2,310,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

