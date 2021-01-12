Mithril Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Mithril has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $8.12 million and $2.01 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00265475 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

