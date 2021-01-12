AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $4,736,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.78. 6,070,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

