NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NS traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 468,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.60. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

