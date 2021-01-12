$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. American Electric Power posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

AEP traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

