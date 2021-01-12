Single Point Partners LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Single Point Partners LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.88. 2,483,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

