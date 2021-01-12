Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

RTX traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.52. 5,262,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,671,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

