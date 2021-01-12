Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $379,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.92. 28,652,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,253,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $319.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.