iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Single Point Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,776,582 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

