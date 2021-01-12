Addison Capital Co Has $1.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,699,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,624,577. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

