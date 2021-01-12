Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Invests $29.21 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 427,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,209,000. The TJX Companies makes up 5.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after buying an additional 194,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

