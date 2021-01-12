Founders Capital Management Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 148.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. 7,745,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,796. The company has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

