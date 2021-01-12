Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

ORCL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

