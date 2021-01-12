McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,939. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.15 and its 200-day moving average is $210.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.