Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lessened by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 17.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $253.04. 3,546,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,511. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.01. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

