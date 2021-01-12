Superior Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPNX) Short Interest Down 87.0% in December

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPNX) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the December 15th total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,528,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPNX remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 701,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.94. Superior Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($4.77) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 565.78% and a negative net margin of 22.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

