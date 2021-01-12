High Performance Blockchain Price Tops $0.10 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One High Performance Blockchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $7.64 million and $335,921.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Token Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 tokens. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Performance Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy High Performance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

