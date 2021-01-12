Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Etsy news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $977,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $285,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,921 shares of company stock worth $28,729,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $22.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.15. 9,302,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,381. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $211.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

