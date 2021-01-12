Brokerages Set Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target at $32.83

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

UCTT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 495,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,526 shares of company stock worth $1,180,492. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

