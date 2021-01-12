Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $95.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of ALB traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,738. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $187.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

