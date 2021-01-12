Metronome Price Hits $1.74 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Metronome token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00005294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $19.73 million and $47,410.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00113998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00273400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00063890 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00064403 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,687,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,353,706 tokens. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.