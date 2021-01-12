BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. 1,518,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,049,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BOQI International Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of BOQI International Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

