3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Down 12.1%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares were down 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 21,299,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 59,472,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 177,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in 3D Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 59.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,424 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

