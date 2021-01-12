Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.89

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.41, with a volume of 101106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.