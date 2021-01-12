Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.89

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.41, with a volume of 101106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.
FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.