Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Declines By 94.3%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ryohin Keikaku stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,674. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

