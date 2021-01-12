Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Down 85.7% in December

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCZC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. 69,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

