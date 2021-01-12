HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 498 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after buying an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

UNH stock traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $357.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.85. The firm has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.