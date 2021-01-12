CX Institutional Has $7.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $70.63.

