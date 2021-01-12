First Hawaiian Bank Sells 82,445 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,445 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.42. 14,721,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

