First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.62. 2,670,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,303. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.