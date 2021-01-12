Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,095,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.42. 14,721,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

