United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 62,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,562,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,646. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.42. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

