Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Tops $11.27 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and $137,609.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,252,555,376 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

