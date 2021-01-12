Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives $65.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.65. 522,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth $750,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at $579,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

