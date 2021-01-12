Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 233,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Natixis bought a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $32,693,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 618.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 651,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after buying an additional 560,456 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,271,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,210,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after buying an additional 356,018 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.