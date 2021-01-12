CX Institutional Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after acquiring an additional 656,579 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,832,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 324,499 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,878. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

