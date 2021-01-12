Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $88.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ENTG traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 796,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,973. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

